Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 22.46% Upside

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is -17.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $475.77 and a high of $672.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TMO stock was last observed hovering at around $557.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.68% off its average median price target of $616.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.46% off the consensus price target high of $710.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -4.86% lower than the price target low of $525.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $550.53, the stock is 2.76% and 5.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing -1.20% at the moment leaves the stock 0.48% off its SMA200. TMO registered -11.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.81%.

The stock witnessed a 11.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.22%, and is 2.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 2.31% over the month.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) has around 130000 employees, a market worth around $216.51B and $44.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.94 and Fwd P/E is 23.67. Profit margin for the company is 15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.71% and -18.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.80% this year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 392.00M, and float is at 391.26M with Short Float at 0.76%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Insider Activity

A total of 177 insider transactions have happened at Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 166 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CASPER MARC N,the company’sChairman & CEO. SEC filings show that CASPER MARC N sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $526.23 per share for a total of $3.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74155.0 shares.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that CASPER MARC N (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $536.69 per share for $4.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81655.0 shares of the TMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, CASPER MARC N (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $537.87 for $5.38 million. The insider now directly holds 158,005 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO).

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -13.54% down over the past 12 months.