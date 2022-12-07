Things appear to be looking up for Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is 1.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.72 and a high of $69.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MDLZ stock was last observed hovering at around $67.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $67.29, the stock is 2.43% and 9.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.82 million and changing -0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 7.75% off its SMA200. MDLZ registered 9.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.40%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.56%, and is 1.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 1.53% over the month.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) has around 79000 employees, a market worth around $91.60B and $30.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.93 and Fwd P/E is 21.92. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.97% and -3.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Mondelez International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.40% this year.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.37B, and float is at 1.36B with Short Float at 0.91%.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hargrove Robin S.,the company’sEVP, Res, Dev & Qlty. SEC filings show that Hargrove Robin S. sold 30,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $65.86 per share for a total of $2.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32024.0 shares.

Mondelez International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Brusadelli Maurizio (EVP and President AMEA) sold a total of 26,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $65.09 per share for $1.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the MDLZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Gruber Vinzenz P. (EVP and President, Europe) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $63.30 for $0.95 million. The insider now directly holds 107,233 shares of Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ).

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Coca-Cola Company (KO) that is trading 15.53% up over the past 12 months and PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 9.14% higher over the same period. The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is 15.03% up on the 1-year trading charts.