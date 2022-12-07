What should you know before buying stock in Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) is -40.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.27 and a high of $87.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXAS stock was last observed hovering at around $45.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.39% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -31.94% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.18, the stock is 6.93% and 23.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.01 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -4.47% off its SMA200. EXAS registered -42.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.99%.

The stock witnessed a 22.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.58%, and is 12.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.73% over the week and 5.26% over the month.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has around 6420 employees, a market worth around $8.14B and $2.01B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.77% and -47.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.90%).

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exact Sciences Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.20% this year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 177.00M, and float is at 176.12M with Short Float at 5.63%.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cunningham Everett,the company’sChief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Cunningham Everett sold 16,872 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 12 at a price of $31.37 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18654.0 shares.

Exact Sciences Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Baranick Brian (Gen. Mgr., Precision Oncology) sold a total of 984 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $47.12 per share for $46366.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4596.0 shares of the EXAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 26, Zanotti Katherine S (Director) disposed off 4,608 shares at an average price of $45.14 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 60,318 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS).

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) that is trading -27.53% down over the past 12 months and Invacare Corporation (IVC) that is -82.99% lower over the same period. Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) is -22.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.