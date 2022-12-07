Why Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) is -10.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.12 and a high of $30.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GEN stock was last observed hovering at around $23.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.24% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 7.48% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.13, the stock is 1.35% and 5.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.03 million and changing -1.99% at the moment leaves the stock -3.79% off its SMA200. GEN registered -4.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.70%.

The stock witnessed a 4.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.18%, and is 2.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $15.37B and $2.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.32 and Fwd P/E is 11.45. Profit margin for the company is 20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.96% and -25.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.90%).

Gen Digital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.90% this year.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 665.57M, and float is at 609.89M with Short Float at 2.26%.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 31 times.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -24.85% down over the past 12 months and Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) that is -12.94% lower over the same period.