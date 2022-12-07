Why Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) is -3.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $0.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TMDI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.60, the stock is 29.91% and 32.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.81 million and changing -28.52% at the moment leaves the stock 20.45% off its SMA200. TMDI registered -8.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.39%.

The stock witnessed a 28.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.16%, and is 56.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.35% over the week and 13.42% over the month.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $67.46M and $10.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 58.66% and -35.17% from its 52-week high.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Titan Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 111.89M, and float is at 111.61M with Short Float at 0.34%.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times.