Will SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is -51.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.77 and a high of $85.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLG stock was last observed hovering at around $38.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.5% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.59% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -4.59% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.56, the stock is -11.56% and -9.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.93 million and changing -6.57% at the moment leaves the stock -35.43% off its SMA200. SLG registered -51.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.76%.

The stock witnessed a -8.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.44%, and is -14.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.28% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has around 931 employees, a market worth around $2.33B and $796.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 564.44. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.59% and -58.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SL Green Realty Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.50% this year.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.95M, and float is at 62.99M with Short Float at 13.24%.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BURTON EDWIN T III,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BURTON EDWIN T III sold 3,476 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $81.40 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

SL Green Realty Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that HATKOFF CRAIG M (Director) sold a total of 3,560 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $77.31 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3616.0 shares of the SLG stock.