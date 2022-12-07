Will Toast Inc. (TOST) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) is -51.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.91 and a high of $41.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TOST stock was last observed hovering at around $16.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.75% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 12.0% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.72, the stock is -10.41% and -11.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.19 million and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -6.00% off its SMA200. TOST registered -54.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.89%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -11.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.37%, and is -2.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.77% over the week and 6.22% over the month.

Toast Inc. (TOST) has around 3172 employees, a market worth around $8.88B and $2.48B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.39% and -59.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.20%).

Toast Inc. (TOST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Toast Inc. (TOST) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Toast Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.60% this year.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 513.72M, and float is at 308.82M with Short Float at 4.93%.

Toast Inc. (TOST) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Toast Inc. (TOST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bessemer Venture Partners IX L,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Bessemer Venture Partners IX L sold 1,925,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $18.07 per share for a total of $34.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Toast Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Bessemer Venture Partners IX L (10% Owner) sold a total of 4,576,879 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $18.01 per share for $82.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the TOST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, Bessemer Venture Partners IX L (10% Owner) disposed off 460,000 shares at an average price of $18.09 for $8.32 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Toast Inc. (TOST).