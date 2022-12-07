Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is -45.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $2.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YSG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $1.18, the stock is 0.47% and 4.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.69 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 13.97% off its SMA200. YSG registered -44.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 87.93%.

The stock witnessed a -0.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.26%, and is -1.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.36% over the week and 9.50% over the month.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has around 3497 employees, a market worth around $638.97M and $600.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 204.20% and -48.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.70%).

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yatsen Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.30% this year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 564.30M, and float is at 353.54M with Short Float at 2.43%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading -1.89% down over the past 12 months and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) that is 7.84% higher over the same period.