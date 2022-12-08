A peek at American Tower Corporation (AMT): Who has invested in It?

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) is -27.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $178.17 and a high of $294.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMT stock was last observed hovering at around $212.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.41% off its average median price target of $240.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.04% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -3.49% lower than the price target low of $204.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $211.11, the stock is -2.54% and 1.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock -12.25% off its SMA200. AMT registered -23.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.70.

The stock witnessed a 4.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.32%, and is -4.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) has around 6378 employees, a market worth around $99.16B and $10.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.51 and Fwd P/E is 45.48. Profit margin for the company is 27.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.49% and -28.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Tower Corporation (AMT) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Tower Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.50% this year

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 465.59M, and float is at 464.37M with Short Float at 0.80%.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at American Tower Corporation (AMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Meyer Robert Joseph JR, the company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Meyer Robert Joseph JR sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $219.74 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26010.0 shares.

American Tower Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that DiSanto Edmund (EVP, Chief Admin Ofr, GC & Sec) sold a total of 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $207.20 per share for $7.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the AMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, REED JOANN A (Director) disposed off 1,231 shares at an average price of $204.88 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 54,554 shares of American Tower Corporation (AMT).

American Tower Corporation (AMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) that is trading -27.81% down over the past 12 months and SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) that is -20.10% lower over the same period. Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) is -55.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.