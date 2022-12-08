A peek at Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU): Who has invested in It?

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) is -22.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.69 and a high of $11.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UUUU stock was last observed hovering at around $5.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $5.90, the stock is -14.62% and -12.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -16.32% off its SMA200. UUUU registered -29.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.83%.

The stock witnessed a -18.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.08%, and is -14.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.75% over the week and 5.30% over the month.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) has around 103 employees, a market worth around $922.07M and $14.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 590.00 and Fwd P/E is 196.67. Distance from 52-week low is 25.80% and -46.36% from its 52-week high.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.40% this year

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.28M, and float is at 153.80M with Short Float at 13.60%.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HIGGS DENNIS LYLE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HIGGS DENNIS LYLE sold 17,212 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $6.91 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Energy Fuels Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that HIGGS DENNIS LYLE (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $9.96 per share for $49800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the UUUU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, HIGGS DENNIS LYLE (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $9.33 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 269,837 shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU).

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading -22.60% down over the past 12 months and Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) that is -29.49% lower over the same period.