A peek at Enerplus Corporation (ERF): Who has invested in It?

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) is 56.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.59 and a high of $19.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ERF stock was last observed hovering at around $16.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $20.71 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.44% off the consensus price target high of $24.57 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 6.43% higher than the price target low of $17.74 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.60, the stock is -9.15% and -2.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock 14.22% off its SMA200. ERF registered 55.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.98%.

The stock witnessed a -11.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.70%, and is -10.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.68% over the week and 4.34% over the month.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has around 435 employees, a market worth around $3.68B and $2.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.30 and Fwd P/E is 4.14. Distance from 52-week low is 93.36% and -13.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.40%).

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enerplus Corporation (ERF) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enerplus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 129.90% this year

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 231.56M, and float is at 216.59M with Short Float at 2.65%.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) that is trading 58.80% up over the past 12 months.