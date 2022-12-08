A peek at Equity Residential (EQR): Who has invested in It?

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is -31.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.32 and a high of $94.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQR stock was last observed hovering at around $61.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.78% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -5.02% lower than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.96, the stock is -1.06% and -2.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -17.44% off its SMA200. EQR registered -28.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.44%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.30%, and is -4.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Equity Residential (EQR) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $23.61B and $2.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.31 and Fwd P/E is 38.85. Profit margin for the company is 42.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.45% and -34.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Equity Residential (EQR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equity Residential (EQR) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equity Residential is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.80% this year

Equity Residential (EQR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 375.85M, and float is at 371.23M with Short Float at 1.85%.

Equity Residential (EQR) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Equity Residential (EQR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fenster Scott, the company’s EVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Fenster Scott sold 1,963 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $80.03 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24927.0 shares.

Equity Residential disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Manelis Michael L (Executive Vice President & COO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $80.05 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22130.0 shares of the EQR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Garechana Robert (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 16,895 shares at an average price of $80.00 for $1.35 million. The insider now directly holds 25,236 shares of Equity Residential (EQR).

Equity Residential (EQR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) that is trading -30.37% down over the past 12 months and UDR Inc. (UDR) that is -33.18% lower over the same period. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) is -25.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.