A peek at Sono Group N.V. (SEV): Who has invested in It?

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) is -87.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $15.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SEV stock was last observed hovering at around $1.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $1.17, the stock is -6.29% and -28.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -7.14% at the moment leaves the stock -63.49% off its SMA200. SEV registered -91.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.79%.

The stock witnessed a -10.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.34%, and is -7.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.68% over the week and 11.59% over the month.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) has around 231 employees, a market worth around $97.87M and $0.06M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.59% and -92.44% from its 52-week high.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.80% this year

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.52M, and float is at 38.85M with Short Float at 7.54%.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading -50.36% down over the past 12 months and Li Auto Inc. (LI) that is -26.99% lower over the same period. Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) is -80.38% down on the 1-year trading charts.