A peek at Sysco Corporation (SYY): Who has invested in It?

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) is 7.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.83 and a high of $91.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SYY stock was last observed hovering at around $84.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $92.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.81% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -5.24% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.19, the stock is -0.89% and 4.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 1.71% off its SMA200. SYY registered 15.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.14%.

The stock witnessed a 1.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.38%, and is -2.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.47% over the week and 1.66% over the month.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) has around 71000 employees, a market worth around $43.02B and $71.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.82 and Fwd P/E is 17.81. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.56% and -8.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sysco Corporation (SYY) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sysco Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 159.00% this year

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 507.58M, and float is at 506.18M with Short Float at 2.45%.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Sysco Corporation (SYY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bertrand Greg D, the company’s EVP. SEC filings show that Bertrand Greg D sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $85.00 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40931.0 shares.

Sysco Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 24 that Hourican Kevin (President and CEO) sold a total of 75,019 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 24 and was made at $81.22 per share for $6.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the SYY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, Alt Aaron E (EVP and CFO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $80.09 for $80090.0. The insider now directly holds 14,220 shares of Sysco Corporation (SYY).

Sysco Corporation (SYY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -49.79% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 7.62% higher over the same period. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is -11.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.