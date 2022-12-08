A peek at Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM): Who has invested in It?

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is -4.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.70 and a high of $18.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRRM stock was last observed hovering at around $15.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41%.

Currently trading at $14.69, the stock is -3.20% and -6.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing -2.72% at the moment leaves the stock -7.05% off its SMA200. VRRM registered -4.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.54%.

The stock witnessed a 12.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.64%, and is -7.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) has around 1306 employees, a market worth around $2.21B and $725.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.20 and Fwd P/E is 13.94. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.67% and -18.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 993.60% this year

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 151.43M, and float is at 148.40M with Short Float at 7.67%.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COLLINS REBECCA, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that COLLINS REBECCA sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $17.50 per share for a total of $70000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37564.0 shares.

Verra Mobility Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN (President and CEO) sold a total of 37,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $16.00 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the VRRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, PLATINUM EQUITY LLC (Director) disposed off 8,207,821 shares at an average price of $14.75 for $121.07 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM).