A peek at Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH): Who has invested in It?

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) is 0.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $100.39 and a high of $135.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZBH stock was last observed hovering at around $121.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.8% off its average median price target of $122.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.35% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -24.19% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $124.19, the stock is 6.90% and 11.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.76 million and changing 2.31% at the moment leaves the stock 8.24% off its SMA200. ZBH registered -0.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.78%.

The stock witnessed a 15.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.09%, and is 3.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.77% over the week and 1.94% over the month.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) has around 19500 employees, a market worth around $26.14B and $7.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 77.28 and Fwd P/E is 17.86. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.71% and -8.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is a “Hold”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 17 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 395.20% this year

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 209.80M, and float is at 209.70M with Short Float at 1.08%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VAN ZUILEN WILFRED, the company’s Pres, Europe, M. East & Africa. SEC filings show that VAN ZUILEN WILFRED sold 531 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 05 at a price of $105.22 per share for a total of $55870.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2240.0 shares.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Phipps Chad F (Sr. VP/Gen Counsel/Secretary) sold a total of 35,149 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $121.97 per share for $4.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41539.0 shares of the ZBH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Yi Sang (President, Asia Pacific) disposed off 2,800 shares at an average price of $124.14 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 5,837 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH).

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 8.45% up over the past 12 months and Medtronic plc (MDT) that is -31.50% lower over the same period. Stryker Corporation (SYK) is -7.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.