Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is -31.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $163.20 and a high of $285.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADSK stock was last observed hovering at around $194.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.27%.

Currently trading at $193.34, the stock is -6.91% and -4.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -3.58% off its SMA200. ADSK registered -30.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.85%, and is -4.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has around 12600 employees, a market worth around $42.94B and $4.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.20 and Fwd P/E is 26.50. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.47% and -32.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.80%).

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Analyst Forecasts

Autodesk Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.80% this year

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 217.00M, and float is at 215.09M with Short Float at 1.08%.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pearce Rebecca, the company’s EVP, Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Pearce Rebecca sold 713 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $207.45 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16195.0 shares.

Autodesk Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 25 that Pearce Rebecca (EVP, Chief People Officer) sold a total of 436 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 25 and was made at $200.02 per share for $87209.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16908.0 shares of the ADSK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, Hope Stephen W. (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 57 shares at an average price of $187.83 for $10706.0. The insider now directly holds 3,743 shares of Autodesk Inc. (ADSK).

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adobe Inc. (ADBE) that is trading -49.74% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is -12.52% lower over the same period.