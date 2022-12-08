Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) is 106.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.63 and a high of $80.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AXSM stock was last observed hovering at around $75.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.9% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.78% off the consensus price target high of $210.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -50.31% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.16, the stock is 24.34% and 47.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 3.85% at the moment leaves the stock 83.39% off its SMA200. AXSM registered 128.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 182.47%.

The stock witnessed a 37.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.69%, and is 8.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.20% over the week and 8.94% over the month.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) has around 108 employees, a market worth around $3.18B and $25.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 278.87% and -3.35% from its 52-week high.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.30% this year

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.70M, and float is at 35.41M with Short Float at 19.17%.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -72.98% down over the past 12 months.