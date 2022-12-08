Celanese Corporation (CE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is -39.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.71 and a high of $176.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CE stock was last observed hovering at around $104.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.9% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.24% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -22.78% lower than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $101.91, the stock is -1.31% and 4.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -2.77% at the moment leaves the stock -16.38% off its SMA200. CE registered -36.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.68%.

The stock witnessed a 10.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.28%, and is -5.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

Celanese Corporation (CE) has around 8529 employees, a market worth around $10.89B and $9.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.71 and Fwd P/E is 7.74. Profit margin for the company is 17.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.54% and -42.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.80%).

Celanese Corporation (CE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Celanese Corporation (CE) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Celanese Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.20% this year

Celanese Corporation (CE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.43M, and float is at 108.11M with Short Float at 2.07%.

Celanese Corporation (CE) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Celanese Corporation (CE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kelly Thomas Francis, the company’s SVP, EM. SEC filings show that Kelly Thomas Francis bought 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $141.74 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33366.0 shares.

Celanese Corporation (CE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avantor Inc. (AVTR) that is trading -44.80% down over the past 12 months.