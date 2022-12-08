Here are the top Institutional holders of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) shares

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is -24.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.60 and a high of $138.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ICE stock was last observed hovering at around $105.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.21% off its average median price target of $123.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.87% off the consensus price target high of $164.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -1.5% lower than the price target low of $102.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $103.53, the stock is -1.44% and 5.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.9 million and changing -2.09% at the moment leaves the stock -2.51% off its SMA200. ICE registered -22.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.12%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.31%, and is -4.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) has around 8935 employees, a market worth around $57.97B and $9.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.93 and Fwd P/E is 18.26. Profit margin for the company is 26.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.85% and -25.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.80% this year

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 558.00M, and float is at 550.82M with Short Float at 0.72%.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sprecher Jeffrey C, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Sprecher Jeffrey C sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $105.37 per share for a total of $3.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.97 million shares.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Foley Douglas (SVP, HR & Administration) sold a total of 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $105.98 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20934.0 shares of the ICE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Surdykowski Andrew J (General Counsel) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $105.00 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 40,507 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE).

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CME Group Inc. (CME) that is trading -22.80% down over the past 12 months. Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) is -5.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.