Here are the top Institutional holders of PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) shares

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) is -60.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.74 and a high of $39.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PUBM stock was last observed hovering at around $14.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.95% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.74% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 15.19% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.57, the stock is -11.91% and -18.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -6.54% at the moment leaves the stock -30.90% off its SMA200. PUBM registered -64.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.71%.

The stock witnessed a -15.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.19%, and is -13.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.01% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) has around 713 employees, a market worth around $707.74M and $251.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.16 and Fwd P/E is 27.98. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.27% and -65.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PubMatic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 166.40% this year

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.16M, and float is at 40.30M with Short Float at 6.02%.

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) Insider Activity

A total of 154 insider transactions have happened at PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 82 and purchases happening 72 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Daimler Susan, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Daimler Susan sold 15,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $15.71 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

PubMatic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Goel Amar K. (Chairman, Chief Growth Officer) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $15.12 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PUBM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Goel Amar K. (Chairman, Chief Growth Officer) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $15.13 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of PubMatic Inc. (PUBM).

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -35.53% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -35.73% lower over the same period. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is -49.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.