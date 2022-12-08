Here are the top Institutional holders of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) shares

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) is -91.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.47 and a high of $7.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.49, the stock is -14.19% and -19.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -6.96% at the moment leaves the stock -63.33% off its SMA200. REE registered -87.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.12%.

The stock witnessed a -13.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.75%, and is -11.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.04% over the week and 16.42% over the month.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) has around 270 employees, a market worth around $149.58M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 4.94% and -93.42% from its 52-week high.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -628.30% this year

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 327.17M, and float is at 205.72M with Short Float at 0.47%.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.