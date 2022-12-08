Here are the top Institutional holders of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) shares

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT) is -83.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $13.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RENT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.36, the stock is -3.17% and -22.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock -65.89% off its SMA200. RENT registered -89.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.54%.

The stock witnessed a -19.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -67.92%, and is 2.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.73% over the week and 11.40% over the month.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) has around 958 employees, a market worth around $91.28M and $266.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -76.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.64% and -89.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.50%).

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Analyst Forecasts

Rent the Runway Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/12/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.50% this year

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 64.08M, and float is at 58.84M with Short Float at 9.97%.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Donato Brian, the company’s Chief Supply Chain Officer. SEC filings show that Donato Brian sold 10,098 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $1.81 per share for a total of $18303.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

Rent the Runway Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that Schembri Cara (GC & Secretary) sold a total of 893 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $1.81 per share for $1619.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the RENT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, Salinas Anushka (President & COO) disposed off 6,261 shares at an average price of $1.81 for $11348.0. The insider now directly holds 564,683 shares of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT).

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -49.79% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is 7.62% higher over the same period. NIKE Inc. (NKE) is -36.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.