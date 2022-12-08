Here are the top Institutional holders of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) shares

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) is -55.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $4.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XFOR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

Currently trading at $1.03, the stock is -39.71% and -43.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.52 million and changing -14.17% at the moment leaves the stock -28.98% off its SMA200. XFOR registered -71.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.97%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -42.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.97%, and is -31.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.58% over the week and 10.05% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 19.84% and -75.48% from its 52-week high.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.80% this year

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.21M, and float is at 68.54M with Short Float at 2.25%.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ragan Paula, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Ragan Paula sold 6,292 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $1.21 per share for a total of $7613.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.66 million shares.