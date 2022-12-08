Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON)

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) is 8.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.49 and a high of $193.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AXON stock was last observed hovering at around $169.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73%.

Currently trading at $170.16, the stock is -6.81% and 12.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 38.28% off its SMA200. AXON registered 10.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.40%.

The stock witnessed a 14.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.65%, and is -7.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.13% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) has around 2148 employees, a market worth around $11.90B and $1.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 118.50 and Fwd P/E is 64.75. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.27% and -12.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.30%).

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Analyst Forecasts

Axon Enterprise Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.90% this year

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.11M, and float is at 67.43M with Short Float at 3.39%.

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kunins Jeffrey C, the company’s CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER. SEC filings show that Kunins Jeffrey C sold 966 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $173.31 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Axon Enterprise Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that Isner Joshua (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold a total of 1,556 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $186.40 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the AXON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05, Larson Luke (PRESIDENT) disposed off 4,523 shares at an average price of $186.40 for $0.84 million. The insider now directly holds 276,628 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON).

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) that is trading 4.64% up over the past 12 months and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (RGR) that is -10.96% lower over the same period. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) is -46.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.