Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE: BLCO)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE: BLCO) is -23.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.20 and a high of $20.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLCO stock was last observed hovering at around $15.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.17% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -1.67% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.25, the stock is 2.06% and 1.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock -2.80% off its SMA200. BLCO registered a gain of 2.49% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 0.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.24%, and is 0.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) has around 12500 employees, a market worth around $5.34B and $3.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 91.87 and Fwd P/E is 14.72. Profit margin for the company is 1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.00% and -24.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 350.00M, and float is at 349.08M with Short Float at 1.23%.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bausch Health Companies Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Bausch Health Companies Inc. sold 4,550,357 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $17.05 per share for a total of $77.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310.45 million shares.