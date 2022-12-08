Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC)

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is 35.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.23 and a high of $49.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMC stock was last observed hovering at around $49.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47%.

Currently trading at $49.27, the stock is 2.88% and 11.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 21.79% off its SMA200. CMC registered 51.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.55%.

The stock witnessed a 7.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.08%, and is 0.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.56% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) has around 12483 employees, a market worth around $5.72B and $8.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.95 and Fwd P/E is 10.64. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.76% and -1.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.70%).

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 193.90% this year

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.76M, and float is at 115.87M with Short Float at 2.69%.

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Commercial Metals Company (CMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Barbara, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that Smith Barbara sold 19,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $49.54 per share for a total of $0.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

Commercial Metals Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Smith Barbara (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $49.48 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.5 million shares of the CMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, GARRISON TY L (SVP Operations) disposed off 8,100 shares at an average price of $46.04 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 116,408 shares of Commercial Metals Company (CMC).

Commercial Metals Company (CMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 13.31% up over the past 12 months and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) that is -41.19% lower over the same period. Nucor Corporation (NUE) is 31.39% up on the 1-year trading charts.