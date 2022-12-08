Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) is -54.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.11 and a high of $19.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZYME stock was last observed hovering at around $7.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $10.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.76% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -5.71% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.40, the stock is -5.48% and 7.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing 5.26% at the moment leaves the stock 16.32% off its SMA200. ZYME registered -59.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.47%.

The stock witnessed a -6.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.96%, and is -4.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.04% over the week and 8.59% over the month.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) has around 286 employees, a market worth around $475.45M and $29.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 80.05% and -61.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-86.30%).

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zymeworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.70% this year

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.48M, and float is at 54.49M with Short Float at 17.76%.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Josephson Neil, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Josephson Neil sold 2,475 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $8.10 per share for a total of $20045.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14449.0 shares.

Zymeworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Klompas Neil A (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 2,979 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $6.88 per share for $20496.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13276.0 shares of the ZYME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, Josephson Neil (Chief Medical Officer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $14.28 for $71386.0. The insider now directly holds 7,119 shares of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME).

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 8.45% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -2.86% lower over the same period.