Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) is -13.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.41 and a high of $167.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HLT stock was last observed hovering at around $137.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.25% off its average median price target of $148.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.45% off the consensus price target high of $171.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -9.2% lower than the price target low of $123.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $134.32, the stock is -2.83% and 2.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing -2.36% at the moment leaves the stock 0.09% off its SMA200. HLT registered -6.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.54%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.02%, and is -5.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) has around 142000 employees, a market worth around $36.55B and $8.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.90 and Fwd P/E is 24.05. Profit margin for the company is 13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.90% and -20.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 156.50% this year

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 273.00M, and float is at 265.64M with Short Float at 1.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Duffy Michael W. SEC filings show that Duffy Michael W sold 5,555 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $143.08 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24042.0 shares.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 18 that SCHUYLER MATTHEW W sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 18 and was made at $120.00 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the HLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, SCHUYLER MATTHEW W disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $121.31 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 256,714 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT).

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) that is trading -50.04% down over the past 12 months and Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is 0.48% higher over the same period. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) is -6.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.