ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) is 2.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.60 and a high of $7.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IBRX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53%.

Currently trading at $6.21, the stock is 13.48% and 16.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 9.33% at the moment leaves the stock 29.59% off its SMA200. IBRX registered 3.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.51%.

The stock witnessed a 24.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.74%, and is 12.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.78% over the week and 8.72% over the month.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) has around 760 employees, a market worth around $2.24B and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 138.85% and -22.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-90.10%).

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Analyst Forecasts

ImmunityBio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.40% this year

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 400.06M, and float is at 83.44M with Short Float at 28.86%.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.