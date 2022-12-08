McKesson Corporation (MCK) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is 55.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $219.23 and a high of $401.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MCK stock was last observed hovering at around $378.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.47% off its average median price target of $425.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.33% off the consensus price target high of $450.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -2.53% lower than the price target low of $376.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $385.51, the stock is 2.81% and 4.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 1.98% at the moment leaves the stock 14.73% off its SMA200. MCK registered 71.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.38%.

The stock witnessed a -2.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.15%, and is 1.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

McKesson Corporation (MCK) has around 58000 employees, a market worth around $53.73B and $272.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.23 and Fwd P/E is 14.62. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.85% and -4.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.60%).

McKesson Corporation (MCK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for McKesson Corporation (MCK) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

McKesson Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 125.70% this year

McKesson Corporation (MCK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.10M, and float is at 141.85M with Short Float at 1.75%.

McKesson Corporation (MCK) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at McKesson Corporation (MCK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schechter Lori A., the company’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer & GC. SEC filings show that Schechter Lori A. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $391.02 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6678.0 shares.

McKesson Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that Faber Tracy (EVP & Chief HR Officer) sold a total of 10,733 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $391.58 per share for $4.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the MCK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 10, Schechter Lori A. (EVP, Chief Legal Officer & GC) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $347.13 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds 9,178 shares of McKesson Corporation (MCK).

McKesson Corporation (MCK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -49.79% down over the past 12 months and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is 16.82% higher over the same period. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is 10.06% up on the 1-year trading charts.