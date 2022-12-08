New Big Money Means DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Investors Could Reap Benefit

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) is -7.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.18 and a high of $11.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DRH stock was last observed hovering at around $8.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 1.33% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.88, the stock is -1.23% and 2.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing 0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -3.65% off its SMA200. DRH registered -5.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.38%.

The stock witnessed a 2.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.11%, and is -5.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $936.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.26 and Fwd P/E is 15.72. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.68% and -20.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.10% this year

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 212.88M, and float is at 204.44M with Short Float at 2.19%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is trading 6.03% up over the past 12 months and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) that is -30.23% lower over the same period. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -12.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.