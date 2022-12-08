New Big Money Means Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is -32.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.80 and a high of $23.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DEA stock was last observed hovering at around $15.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.67% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -2.4% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.36, the stock is -2.63% and -3.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -17.31% off its SMA200. DEA registered -29.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.58%.

The stock witnessed a -5.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.14%, and is -3.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) has around 53 employees, a market worth around $1.38B and $291.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 64.00 and Fwd P/E is 71.44. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.82% and -35.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 136.00% this year

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 90.77M, and float is at 90.47M with Short Float at 7.53%.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Trimble William C., the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Trimble William C. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $21.40 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91279.0 shares.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Crate Darrell W (Chairman) sold a total of 10,406 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $20.94 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 773.0 shares of the DEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, Crate Darrell W (Chairman) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $20.81 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 7,428 shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA).

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Urban Edge Properties (UE) that is trading -18.61% down over the past 12 months and Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) that is -35.01% lower over the same period.