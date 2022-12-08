New Big Money Means Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) is -31.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.95 and a high of $24.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVRI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41%.

Currently trading at $14.69, the stock is -11.53% and -15.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing -2.72% at the moment leaves the stock -20.20% off its SMA200. EVRI registered -31.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -19.86%.

The stock witnessed a -22.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.81%, and is -12.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) has around 1550 employees, a market worth around $1.32B and $757.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.03 and Fwd P/E is 12.28. Profit margin for the company is 24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.74% and -39.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.60%).

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) Analyst Forecasts

Everi Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 259.90% this year

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 90.01M, and float is at 86.92M with Short Float at 2.27%.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rumbolz Michael D, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that Rumbolz Michael D sold 19,424 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $21.00 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.98 million shares.

Everi Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that JUDGE GEOFFREY P (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $21.00 per share for $63000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51572.0 shares of the EVRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, JUDGE GEOFFREY P (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $60000.0. The insider now directly holds 51,572 shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI).

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) that is trading -6.26% down over the past 12 months and PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) that is -35.28% lower over the same period.