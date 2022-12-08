New Big Money Means Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) is -14.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.83 and a high of $34.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FYBR stock was last observed hovering at around $25.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.77% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -14.68% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.23, the stock is 1.51% and 6.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock -0.15% off its SMA200. FYBR registered -24.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.52%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 16.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.52%, and is -2.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) has around 14746 employees, a market worth around $6.06B and $5.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.05 and Fwd P/E is 67.82. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.15% and -26.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (41.90%).

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 623.70% this year

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 244.98M, and float is at 244.48M with Short Float at 7.11%.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stratton John G, the company’s Exec. Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that Stratton John G bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $29.09 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.87 million shares.