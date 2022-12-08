New Big Money Means FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) is -68.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.78 and a high of $8.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FTCI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.44% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -19.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.39, the stock is 5.99% and 0.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 5.75% at the moment leaves the stock -37.65% off its SMA200. FTCI registered -70.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.41%.

The stock witnessed a 28.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.55%, and is 12.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.75% over the week and 13.66% over the month.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) has around 223 employees, a market worth around $230.68M and $198.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -51.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.27% and -72.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-88.30%).

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FTC Solar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -435.30% this year

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 102.17M, and float is at 44.08M with Short Float at 14.47%.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) Insider Activity

A total of 125 insider transactions have happened at FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 102 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by South Cone Investments Limited, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that South Cone Investments Limited bought 41,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $2.26 per share for a total of $93949.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14.73 million shares.

FTC Solar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that South Cone Investments Limited (10% Owner) bought a total of 36,859 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $2.39 per share for $88093.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14.69 million shares of the FTCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Cook Patrick (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 8,646 shares at an average price of $2.12 for $18330.0. The insider now directly holds 204,501 shares of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI).

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flex Ltd. (FLEX) that is trading 21.95% up over the past 12 months and Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) that is 12.17% higher over the same period.