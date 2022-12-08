New Big Money Means Natera Inc. (NTRA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) is -58.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.10 and a high of $98.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NTRA stock was last observed hovering at around $38.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $72.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.13% off the consensus price target high of $117.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 30.07% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.46, the stock is 1.27% and -7.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock -10.43% off its SMA200. NTRA registered -58.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.05%.

The stock witnessed a -9.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.71%, and is -6.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.97% over the week and 7.51% over the month.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) has around 2670 employees, a market worth around $4.12B and $776.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -70.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.36% and -61.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-47.70%).

Natera Inc. (NTRA) Analyst Forecasts

Natera Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.70% this year

Natera Inc. (NTRA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.73M, and float is at 104.76M with Short Float at 4.78%.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Natera Inc. (NTRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sheena Jonathan, the company’s CO-FOUNDER. SEC filings show that Sheena Jonathan sold 44 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 24 at a price of $42.41 per share for a total of $1866.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

Natera Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 24 that Schueren Robert Alan (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold a total of 3,135 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 24 and was made at $42.41 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4932.0 shares of the NTRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 24, Brophy Michael Burkes (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 2,488 shares at an average price of $42.41 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 89,326 shares of Natera Inc. (NTRA).

Natera Inc. (NTRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) that is trading -56.04% down over the past 12 months and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) that is 54.75% higher over the same period. Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) is 20.71% up on the 1-year trading charts.