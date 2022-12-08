Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Volatility At 2.95%, Should You Add A Position?

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is -13.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.83 and a high of $24.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RDN stock was last observed hovering at around $18.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $18.29, the stock is -5.75% and -7.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock -13.41% off its SMA200. RDN registered -13.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.09%.

The stock witnessed a -11.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.51%, and is -6.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) has around 1800 employees, a market worth around $2.90B and $1.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.14 and Fwd P/E is 6.03. Profit margin for the company is 63.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.55% and -26.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 57.70% this year

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 162.51M, and float is at 155.65M with Short Float at 3.59%.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Radian Group Inc. (RDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McMahon Brien, the company’s Sr.EVP/Chief Franchise Officer. SEC filings show that McMahon Brien sold 32,831 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $19.50 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95308.0 shares.

Radian Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that Hoffman Edward J (Sr. EVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $20.75 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the RDN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06, Hoffman Edward J (Sr. EVP, General Counsel) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $21.33 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 128,534 shares of Radian Group Inc. (RDN).

Radian Group Inc. (RDN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) that is trading 28.41% up over the past 12 months and American International Group Inc. (AIG) that is 12.39% higher over the same period. Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) is 2.07% up on the 1-year trading charts.