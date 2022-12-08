Ratings Roundup: Today’s Bearish Calls: Carvana Co. (CVNA), Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS), Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

The price of a stock can fluctuates wildly when analyst upgrades and downgrades it. Investors can gain short-term gains by investing in these stocks, but losses can result from downgrades.

It is common for analysts to divide their ratings into three tiers:

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A “buy” recommendation is issued when analysts expect the stock to outperform the market. Depending on the analyst, the term “Buy” may be referred to as overweight or outperform.

The term “Hold” refers to an expectation that a stock’s performance will be in-line with its market. It is not recommended to buy or sell stocks with a Hold rating. The terms “equal weight” and “market performance” are also used to describe this rating.

In a “sell” recommendation, analysts believe the stock will lose value. In most cases, analysts do not rate stocks as “Sell”. Alternatively, to “sell”, analysts may use terms like “underperform” or “underweight”.

William Blair rated the Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) stock “a Mkt perform”. William Blair’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Wednesday, December 07, 2022. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding CVNA shares. According to Wedbush, the stock is “an Underperform,” at $1. Wedbush published its figures in a research note released to investors on Wednesday, December 07, 2022. Other experts at BofA Securities have the stock’s price target at $10 price; with their rating of the stock being “Neutral.”. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Multiple groups of Wall Street analysts have recently been drawn to the Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) stock, with those at SMBC Nikko Downgraded the stock to “Neutral” an Outperform. The analysts released their assessment via a research note they published on December 07, 2022. Analysts at JP Morgan maintained their earlier rating. Over at Barclays, the analysts restated the earlier stance about Gossamer Bio Inc. shares, rating the shares “an Equal weight.” in a note released on December 07, 2022. The analysts have also fallen their price target for GOSS from $$18 to $$2.

Citigroup downgraded the Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) stock from Buy to Neutral and set the price target of $6.50. The rating came out on December 07, 2022. In another research note published on October 19, 2022, Jefferies, initiated the stock to Buy and gave a price target of $11 to SWN stock. Truist upgraded the company stock from Hold to Buy in a research paper released on October 03, 2022, and set the price target of $11. Analysts at Scotiabank revealed in a research note on July 25, 2022, said the stock is upgraded from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform and set the price target of $9.50. In a research paper which was published recently on July 21, 2022, analysts from Citigroup upgraded the Southwestern Energy Company stock from Neutral to Buy and gave a price target of $8.