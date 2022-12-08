SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) is 10.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $190.15 and a high of $375.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SEDG stock was last observed hovering at around $298.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 11.81%.

Currently trading at $310.79, the stock is 6.03% and 25.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 3.95% at the moment leaves the stock 11.06% off its SMA200. SEDG registered -4.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.14%.

The stock witnessed a 47.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.07%, and is 3.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.80% over the week and 5.18% over the month.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) has around 3964 employees, a market worth around $16.64B and $2.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 152.57 and Fwd P/E is 37.29. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.44% and -17.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 15.20% this year

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.73M, and float is at 55.33M with Short Float at 3.76%.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Insider Activity

A total of 110 insider transactions have happened at SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 96 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lando Zvi, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Lando Zvi sold 63 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $295.98 per share for a total of $18647.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45231.0 shares.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Adest Meir (VP, Core Technologies) sold a total of 63 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $295.98 per share for $18647.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the SEDG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Bechor Uri (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 63 shares at an average price of $295.98 for $18647.0. The insider now directly holds 25,835 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG).

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading -11.05% down over the past 12 months and Trimble Inc. (TRMB) that is -34.38% lower over the same period. Teradyne Inc. (TER) is -42.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.