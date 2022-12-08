Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) is 81.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $1.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TOUR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $7.06 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.07% off the consensus price target high of $7.06 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 75.07% higher than the price target low of $7.06 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.76, the stock is 78.99% and 115.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.17 million and changing 20.55% at the moment leaves the stock 115.47% off its SMA200. TOUR registered 82.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 193.33%.

The stock witnessed a 140.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 149.68%, and is 47.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.47% over the week and 12.25% over the month.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) has around 1916 employees, a market worth around $187.92M and $37.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -83.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 286.39% and 17.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.10%).

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 90.70% this year

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.76M, and float is at 94.19M with Short Float at 0.96%.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) that is trading -45.49% down over the past 12 months and MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) that is 3.31% higher over the same period.