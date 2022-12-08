Upwork Inc. (UPWK) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) is -68.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.84 and a high of $38.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UPWK stock was last observed hovering at around $10.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.21% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 22.79% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.81, the stock is -13.48% and -16.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock -40.60% off its SMA200. UPWK registered -71.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.85%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -12.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.27%, and is -11.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.10% over the week and 6.21% over the month.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) has around 650 employees, a market worth around $1.39B and $593.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 317.94. Profit margin for the company is -16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.23% and -72.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Upwork Inc. (UPWK) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Upwork Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -129.60% this year

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.83M, and float is at 120.43M with Short Float at 4.39%.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Upwork Inc. (UPWK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brown Hayden, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Brown Hayden sold 8,467 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $12.06 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.88 million shares.

Upwork Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Gilpin Eric (Chief Sales Officer) sold a total of 7,179 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $12.06 per share for $86614.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39238.0 shares of the UPWK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 21, Marie Olivier (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 1,117 shares at an average price of $12.06 for $13477.0. The insider now directly holds 8,227 shares of Upwork Inc. (UPWK).

Upwork Inc. (UPWK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -27.04% down over the past 12 months and PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is -61.04% lower over the same period.