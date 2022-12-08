Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) is -23.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.57 and a high of $44.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WMG stock was last observed hovering at around $33.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25%.

Currently trading at $33.00, the stock is 8.59% and 22.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 12.60% off its SMA200. WMG registered -23.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.53.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 22.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.04%, and is -3.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $16.93B and $5.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.22 and Fwd P/E is 24.65. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.99% and -26.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.60%).

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Analyst Forecasts

Warner Music Group Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.90% this year

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 514.82M, and float is at 114.33M with Short Float at 4.07%.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Benet Lincoln E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Benet Lincoln E sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $34.03 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Warner Music Group Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 28 that Benet Lincoln E (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 28 and was made at $32.32 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the WMG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, Benet Lincoln E (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $38.25 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 434,341 shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG).