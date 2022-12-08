WestRock Company (WRK) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) is -18.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.08 and a high of $54.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WRK stock was last observed hovering at around $36.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.03% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -30.69% lower than the price target low of $27.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.94, the stock is -2.41% and 4.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing -1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -13.48% off its SMA200. WRK registered -20.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.06%.

The stock witnessed a 2.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.24%, and is -5.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

WestRock Company (WRK) has around 50500 employees, a market worth around $9.19B and $21.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.86 and Fwd P/E is 9.06. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.48% and -34.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

WestRock Company (WRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WestRock Company (WRK) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WestRock Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.30% this year

WestRock Company (WRK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 254.40M, and float is at 251.19M with Short Float at 1.51%.

WestRock Company (WRK) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at WestRock Company (WRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Neal John L, the company’s President, Global Paper. SEC filings show that O’Neal John L sold 5,173 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $42.55 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46305.0 shares.

WestRock Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Nevels James E (Director) sold a total of 2,483 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $42.36 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14326.0 shares of the WRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Nevels James E (Director) disposed off 1,417 shares at an average price of $42.31 for $59953.0. The insider now directly holds 16,675 shares of WestRock Company (WRK).

WestRock Company (WRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Paper Company (IP) that is trading -22.51% down over the past 12 months. Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is -0.12% down on the 1-year trading charts.