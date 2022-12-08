Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) is -76.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.99 and a high of $4.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $4.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 64.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.08, the stock is -21.68% and -20.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing -8.47% at the moment leaves the stock -51.92% off its SMA200. UP registered -75.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.80%.

The stock witnessed a -32.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.84%, and is -15.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.28% over the week and 8.96% over the month.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) has around 2130 employees, a market worth around $255.23M and $1.52B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.09% and -77.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.20%).

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Analyst Forecasts

Wheels Up Experience Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.00% this year

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 244.35M, and float is at 223.52M with Short Float at 2.29%.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hegde Vinayak, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Hegde Vinayak sold 9,592 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $1.58 per share for a total of $15143.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.07 million shares.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 19 that Hegde Vinayak (President) sold a total of 21,561 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 19 and was made at $1.49 per share for $32173.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.07 million shares of the UP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Adelman David J. (Director) acquired 250,000 shares at an average price of $2.60 for $0.65 million. The insider now directly holds 850,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP).