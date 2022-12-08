Which institution holds the most shares in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL)

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) is 14.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $2.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LGHL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $1.51, the stock is 11.55% and 25.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.88 million and changing 3.42% at the moment leaves the stock 22.45% off its SMA200. LGHL registered -15.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.19%.

The stock witnessed a 11.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.43%, and is 11.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.59% over the week and 15.93% over the month.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $72.75M and $27.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.71% and -29.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.60% this year

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.12M, and float is at 40.19M with Short Float at 4.23%.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.