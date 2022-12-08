Which institution holds the most shares in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT)

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) is -96.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.34 and a high of $64.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TBLT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $2.11, the stock is -13.93% and -8.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -1.86% at the moment leaves the stock -76.32% off its SMA200. TBLT registered -96.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.98%.

The stock witnessed a 6.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.67%, and is -8.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.42% over the week and 11.45% over the month.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) has around 185 employees, a market worth around $27.26M and $90.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -42.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.46% and -96.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.90%).

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 45.40% this year

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 13.31M, and float is at 2.04M with Short Float at 31.44%.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Panosian Michael, the company’s CEO, President, Chairman. SEC filings show that Panosian Michael bought 263,365 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $0.38 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.