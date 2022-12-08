Which institution holds the most shares in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is -3.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.77 and a high of $22.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UMPQ stock was last observed hovering at around $18.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.74% off the consensus price target high of $22.04 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 2.26% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.57, the stock is -7.42% and -2.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock 1.47% off its SMA200. UMPQ registered -5.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.21%.

The stock witnessed a -7.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.63%, and is -8.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $4.03B and $1.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.80 and Fwd P/E is 6.95. Profit margin for the company is 33.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.76% and -15.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.30%).

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 127.70% this year

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 217.05M, and float is at 215.03M with Short Float at 2.63%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nixon Torran B, the company’s Umpqua Bank President. SEC filings show that Nixon Torran B sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $19.97 per share for a total of $99850.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 28 that Nixon Torran B (Umpqua Bank President) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 28 and was made at $17.58 per share for $87900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the UMPQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28, MACHUCA LUIS (Director) acquired 7,600 shares at an average price of $17.29 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 70,718 shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ).

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Republic Bank (FRC) that is trading -45.19% down over the past 12 months and Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) that is 34.02% higher over the same period. Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) is -6.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.