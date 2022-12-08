Which Institutions Own Shares In Aptiv PLC (APTV)?

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is -40.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.96 and a high of $175.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APTV stock was last observed hovering at around $99.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.92% off its average median price target of $120.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.5% off the consensus price target high of $159.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -27.0% lower than the price target low of $77.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $97.79, the stock is -7.33% and 3.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing -1.93% at the moment leaves the stock -2.92% off its SMA200. APTV registered -41.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.91%.

The stock witnessed a -1.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.68%, and is -8.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) has around 155000 employees, a market worth around $26.87B and $16.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 84.74 and Fwd P/E is 20.20. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.44% and -44.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aptiv PLC (APTV) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aptiv PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.30% this year

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 270.93M, and float is at 269.86M with Short Float at 1.49%.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Aptiv PLC (APTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CLARK KEVIN P, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that CLARK KEVIN P sold 6,665 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $104.50 per share for a total of $0.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

Aptiv PLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that CLARK KEVIN P (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 6,665 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $102.03 per share for $0.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.59 million shares of the APTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 19, CLARK KEVIN P (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 6,665 shares at an average price of $86.04 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 592,562 shares of Aptiv PLC (APTV).

Aptiv PLC (APTV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cummins Inc. (CMI) that is 11.00% higher over the past 12 months. Mistras Group Inc. (MG) is -50.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.