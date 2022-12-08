Which Institutions Own Shares In Ares Management Corporation (ARES)?

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is -12.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.15 and a high of $86.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARES stock was last observed hovering at around $72.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.17%.

Currently trading at $71.08, the stock is -9.28% and -1.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock -0.43% off its SMA200. ARES registered -11.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.97%.

The stock witnessed a -10.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.38%, and is -9.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) has around 2100 employees, a market worth around $21.21B and $3.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 84.02 and Fwd P/E is 17.51. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.73% and -17.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 155.00% this year

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.63M, and float is at 132.38M with Short Float at 2.64%.

Ares Management Corporation (ARES) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Ares Management Corporation (ARES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rosenthal Bennett, the company’s Co-Founder & Co-Chair of PEG. SEC filings show that Rosenthal Bennett sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $80.24 per share for a total of $16.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100000.0 shares.

Ares Management Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Arougheti Michael J (Co-Founder, CEO and President) sold a total of 9,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $85.04 per share for $0.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the ARES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, RESSLER ANTONY P (Co-Founder & Exec. Chairman) disposed off 86,282 shares at an average price of $84.71 for $7.31 million. The insider now directly holds 137,939 shares of Ares Management Corporation (ARES).

Ares Management Corporation (ARES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading -1.38% down over the past 12 months. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is -40.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.